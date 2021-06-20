Nearly 200 people were at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth with musical performances and Black-owned businesses.
Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center hosted the annual Juneteenth celebration, which featured speeches focused on freedom, a talent show and local vendors. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Multicultural Family Center Director Jacqueline Hunter still remembers where she sat when she attended the Juneteenth event in 2019, the year she moved to Dubuque. Now, she helps organize the celebration.
“We recognize the importance of this day, but we have a lot of work to do for social, economic and political justice,” she said.
Event organizers acknowledged the legislation signed by President Joe Biden last week to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday — an acknowledgment that garnered applause from event attendees.
“I’m happy my type of people have their own holiday,” said Tristan Jones, 13.
Jones said she heard about the Juneteenth celebration through the Multicultural Family Center, where she is participating in the Summer Teen Empowerment Program.
More than a dozen vendors were at the event, including Loras College representatives who provided information about scholarships for people of color.
The event also featured a speech by Alanda Gregory, CEO and co-founder of Tri-Phoenix Group, a local business that assists beginning creative entrepreneurs. She shared recent efforts to spread the word about Black-owned businesses and encouraged attendees to check them out.
“This is to celebrate culture,” she said. “We should rally with each other, no matter who you are.”
Gregory also talked about “Black Excellence” and encouraged people of color to be proud of who they are. She said she prefers the term people of color over the word “minority” and said that people of color are a “cultural collective.”
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh sat in the shade with his two sons as they listened to event speakers. He said the event was bigger than it was in prior years.
“It’s a chance to show how we can be unified as a community,” Cavanagh said. “I love to see more tents showcasing all the great things in the community, but especially the Black community.”
Anderson Sainci, a member of the Dubuque Community School Board and Dubuque Black Men Coalition’s board of directors, attends the Juneteenth celebration every year with his wife, Kiesha.
Anderson and Keisha Sainci said education and history are important to them.
“The more we know about our history, the more we can prevent the negative things from happening,” Anderson Sainci said.