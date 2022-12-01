The number of drug overdoses reported in Dubuque County has spiked this year, and some local officials say that figure could be underreported.
At the same time, however, the number of confirmed overdose-related deaths has decreased compared to last year, so far.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said 34 overdoses have been reported this year in all of Dubuque County, the highest number in the past seven years. There have been three confirmed overdose deaths.
“Deaths have stayed relatively low for the most part,” Kennedy said. “We always want zero deaths, but given the nature of addiction and the substances they’re using, that is going to be difficult to achieve.”
The trend comes as officials statewide are seeing an increase in deaths related to opioid use. According to the most-recent available statewide data, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 258 opioid-related deaths last year, up from 213 such deaths in 2020 and 157 deaths in 2019.
Local trends
Over seven years of available Dubuque County data, there were an average of 27 overdoses and six overdose deaths each year. The year with the second-highest number of overdoses in that period was 2018, in which there were 33 overdoses. The highest number of related deaths happened in 2016, when there were nine.
Last year saw the lowest number of overdoses in the seven-year period, with 15 reported. However, there were eight overdose deaths in 2021.
“Last year was kind of an oddball year, with only 15 overdoses but eight deaths,” Kennedy said.
He said the lower number of deaths this year could be related to people using their own Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
Sgt. Adam Williams, director of the Dubuque Drug Task Force, said that while Narcan is a good tool, an abundance of the medication means Dubuque County overdose data might be underreported.
“People might not call (the overdose) in because they’re worried (about) getting in trouble, so our statistics are probably lower than the actual number of overdosing occurring, just because they’re not being reported,” he said.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said data from the Dubuque Drug Task Force shows that people typically are overdosing on opioids, which recently includes pills stamped with “M” and “30” that are being sold as oxycodone but actually contain fentanyl.
“There have been several deaths in Dubuque County in relation to those pills,” he said. “That’s one of the most recent concerning trends, seeing homemade or manufactured pills containing fentanyl, which is obviously a very fatal drug.”
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s laboratory found 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs in the first six months of the year, up dramatically from 17,163 such pills analyzed in 2021.
Williams said fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication really came into the area about two years ago.
“Anytime somebody buys a pill off the street, it very likely contains some type of fentanyl,” he said. “They can be disguised as anything, most commonly oxycodone. They’re blue pills, and they can be disguised to look like anything.”
Evan Hudson, program coordinator for Dubuque Harm Reduction, said he has heard from participants that there have been at least four overdoses — with at least one reportedly fatal — since Friday linked to fentanyl-laced heroin. A post about the reported overdoses was shared on Dubuque Harm Reduction’s Facebook page this week.
While it is unusual to hear of four overdoses within a week, Hudson said he feels such incidents are underreported in general.
“Honestly, I think that this is the first bad batch being reported, but it’s probably not much worse than what’s happening all the time,” Hudson said. “Usually, when I meet up with people and ask how it’s been lately, it’s not uncommon to hear multiple people have had overdoses and were using the Narcan we distributed. This (recent reported overdoses) appears to be a cluster.”
Kennedy said fentanyl previously has been found laced in a variety of drugs in Dubuque County. He said authorities haven’t seen fentanyl-laced methamphetamine as much this past year, but they have seen more heroin and fake pills.
“Fentanyl is used in a lot of ways,” Kennedy said. “The idea is to give the user a more enhanced effect, but no one knows exactly what is in (the drug) except the manufacturer, and they are probably being made by a basement chemist whose main concern is making money on their product, not how they might endanger a person.”
Offering help
Kennedy said it is hard to say if overdose numbers are underreported, but there likely are cases that go unreported and involve people administering their own Narcan.
“We always encourage people to call and get additional help,” he said. “Depending on how acute the drug is, Narcan may help for a short period of time. But then you may be back to an overdose condition.”
Dubuque Harm Reduction seeks to prevent overdose deaths and provides services that include distributing Narcan, Hudson said. The organization also has people stay with or stay on the phone with people who otherwise would be using drugs alone to make sure they receive help if an overdose occurs.
Hudson called on law enforcement and public officials to address the way they treat drug use. He noted that some people do not want to report overdoses for fear of being arrested.
“Addiction is treated like a criminal justice issue, when it should be addressed as a public health issue,” Hudson said. “Every single overdose death is preventable.”
Williams also stressed that, if people are set on using a drug, they should not use it alone.
“There are good Samaritan laws out there if you help someone,” he said. “If they’re worried about getting in trouble with law enforcement, there are laws set up to protect people. Our priority is that people experiencing overdose can recover and get the treatment they need.”
