Dubuque City Hall now isn't slated to reopen until Wednesday, June 30, as the cleanup continues from a water leak that caused significant damage.
The leak from a circulation pump on the building’s third floor occurred over the weekend of June 19-20 and wasn't discovered until June 21. There was extensive water damage to the second, first and basement floors of City Hall, including multiple collapsed ceiling panels and damage to a variety of city equipment, including computers, phones and copy machines.
City Hall was closed all of last week for cleanup efforts, but plans to reopen today did not come to pass.
City officials today again said a monetary estimate of the damage was not yet available.
City residents looking to make utility bill payments can do so via the dropbox at the 13th Street entrance at City Hall, at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment or by phone by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option 1 for phone payments. Checks can be mailed to Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001, or payments can be made at U.S. Bank, Dubuque Bank and Trust or Fidelity Bank locations if residents are customers of those banks.
Parking tickets can be paid at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, paid by credit card over the phone or in person at the City’s Intermodal Center, 950 Elm St.
Other city departments located in City Hall will serve residents via email and by phone. Contact information can be found at www.cityofdubuque.org/departments.