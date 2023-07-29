The fourth day of every Dubuque County Fair marks the annual livestock auction — an important moment for those who have worked hard caring for their animals.
During Friday morning’s swine auction, 4-H and FFA members guided their hogs one-by-one into the ring, where animals would enter and leave with different owners — with some sale prices nearing $1,000.
As families waited anxiously to see what price their livestock would fetch, their focus was set on the auctioneer. One auctioneer, in particular, Jim Markham, has been a staple at the Dubuque County Fair for decades.
Recommended for you
“Jim was here auctioning when I sold my livestock 40 years ago, and I’ve worked with him for over 30 years when I got into the auctioneering business,” Mark McClain, of McClain Realty Auction, said. “He’s a good man. As solid as an auctioneer can come.”
For the past 40 years, Markham, 73, has auctioneered the livestock auction.
“My wife sent me to auction school in 1983, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Markham, of Holy Cross, Iowa. “I’m selling to the grandkids of people I first sold to 30-plus years ago, so I know a lot of the families here.”
Markham said he started going to the county fair as a child, showing hogs.
“I come from generations of farmers,” he said. “We’ve had the family farm in our name for the past 154 years, so this type of life has been instilled in all of us.
Besides working as an auctioneer, Markham also raises his own livestock.
“I auction to myself all the time, you know, when I’m out in the field on a tractor or when I’m driving down the road. I’m always practicing,” he said. “I just love it. Farming and auctioning are the two best things I could ever get in this life.”
Auctioneering is a family affair for the Markhams, as both of Jim’s children — son Tim and daughter Jenny Gehl — are auctioneers as well.
The three together own Bravo Benefit Auctions, which specializes in charity auctions around the Midwest.
This year was Jenny’s first working at the Dubuque County Fair.
“I had to be here to support him for his 40th,” she said. “I also wanted to be here to support the kids because I know how much they put in for this day.”
Tim said he always knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps since watching him at auctions early on.
“I kind of grew up around it, so I would imitate him as a kid and practice to be as good as him,” Tim said. “The cool thing was, when I was a kid showing hogs at the fair, most of the time when I went to sell them, it was my dad as the auctioneer. So, it’s really gone full circle.”
Kathy Klostermann, of Bankston, Iowa, has known the Markhams since childhood when their families were neighbors.
She now has two sons in 4-H and FFA, and Jim has helped sell their livestock at the past two fairs.
Klostermann said there can be a lot of pressure on the kids during the auctions, so seeing someone they’re familiar with helps the kids feel comfortable.
“He knows my kids by name, and they know him when they see him out here,” she said. “His family has always been a staple in this environment, and you can tell just how much they want to help people.”