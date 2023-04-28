The sound of trumpets filled the air just outside the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room on Thursday evening as a group of Dubuque Community School District students played the brass instruments, mingled with the chants of a chorus of cheerleaders from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools.
As attendees at the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools’ Enhancing Excellence Event made their way down the hall, they were greeted by other student organizations, from middle and high school robotics clubs to a group of six Lincoln Elementary School students who performed a short dance routine.
The students attend Lincoln’s after-school tutoring program, which pairs academic learning with extracurricular activities like dance. Principal Megan Elsinger said the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools has supported that program and many other activities at Lincoln.
“We appreciate (the foundation’s) consistent commitment to ensuring that our students have what they need,” she said.
The annual Enhancing Excellence Event is a fundraiser that supports the foundation’s operating budget and helps the group fulfill its mission to support projects and programs that go beyond Dubuque Community Schools’ budget. Since 2013, the foundation has donated $1,541,881 to the district, officials shared during the event.
Foundation Board President Lauren Czeshinski told attendees that the foundation’s donations and fundraising efforts allow teachers, administrators and coaches to focus on their work with students.
“We pair passionate people and funds together to create real change and impact in the lives of students,” she said.
In particular, she highlighted the foundation’s support of brain health retreat rooms at Senior, Hempstead and the Alta Vista Campus and an “open closet” project to provide secondary students with needed supplies like clothes, food and hygiene products.
At the end of Thursday’s event, the district’s chief communication officer, Mike Cyze, led a “Fund the Need” initiative, an auction-style activity in which attendees were encouraged to make donations at a variety of monetary levels.
All proceeds from that activity would go directly to the Dubuque district, according to Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools Executive Director Amy Unmacht. Foundation officials already had recorded about $42,000 in sponsorships ahead of the event, and she said they hoped to earn another $60,000 through the “Fund the Need” drive.
“All of this extra funding will support projects and programs that are underfunded in our Dubuque public schools,” she said.
