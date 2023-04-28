The sound of trumpets filled the air just outside the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room on Thursday evening as a group of Dubuque Community School District students played the brass instruments, mingled with the chants of a chorus of cheerleaders from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools.

As attendees at the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools’ Enhancing Excellence Event made their way down the hall, they were greeted by other student organizations, from middle and high school robotics clubs to a group of six Lincoln Elementary School students who performed a short dance routine.

