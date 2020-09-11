For most Americans, the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, conjures up memories of a day that will live in infamy.
Those old enough to remember the terrorist attacks likely recall viewing television footage as the Twin Towers burned and eventually collapsed in New York City after being struck by a pair of hijacked airplanes. Nearly 3,000 people died in the coordinated attacks, which also included planes crashing into the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Dubuque resident Scott Cornwell harbors far more personal memories from that day.
Cornwell moved to Dubuque in 2013 with his wife, Susan Price. The couple owns Smokestack, a popular gastropub, music venue and community arts space at 62 E. Seventh St.
In September 2001, however, Price and Cornwell were living in New York City. Cornwell was working as an EMT for the New York Fire Department.
He had an up-close-and-personal view of the tragedy that struck the U.S. that day, caring for multiple victims and narrowly escaping his own demise.
“The images from that day are indelible,” said Cornwell. “I will never forget the things that I saw and the people I treated. When this time of year comes around, it all comes back very vividly.”
HARROWING DAY
Shortly after arriving at work on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Cornwell and his partner, Robert Felts, were assigned to a mass-casualty incident — or MCI — in Manhattan.
At first, this didn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary: The term MCI is often applied to common events like vehicle crashes. He figured that a school bus perhaps got sideswiped and he would spend his morning tending to the minor injuries of the students aboard.
As Cornwell approached the Brooklyn Bridge, however, he looked up and saw flames coming out of the north tower of World Trade Center.
“We realized this is a real job,” he recalled. “And we’re going straight into it.”
Cornwell and Felts initially were told to report to a triage area in the lobby of the North Tower.
As they approached the towers, however, they encountered a wave of people fleeing the scene — many of whom needed immediate medical attention.
Cornwell and Felts set up about one block away from the tower. Cornwell recalls treating as many as four patients at once, bandaging wounds and assisting those with breathing difficulties.
The loss of radio communication further added to the sense of chaos.
“People in Iowa, who were probably watching on TV, had a much better idea of what was happening than we had,” Cornwell recalled.
He was inside an ambulance when he heard another loud explosion. A passing police officer informed him that the second tower had been struck by a plane.
Shortly thereafter, when it became evident that some of their patients required hospitalization, Cornwell and Felts drove their ambulance toward Brooklyn. As they approached the bridge, they heard a massive sound: The South Tower had fallen to the ground.
After getting their patients to the hospital, Cornwell returned the ambulance to a staging area for emergency vehicles. The remainder of the day, however, was much less eventful than he had expected.
The lack of new patients wasn’t a positive sign, however.
As Cornwell recalled, it signaled precisely the opposite.
“That was when the gravity really sunk in,” he said. “We realized, if these people didn’t make it out immediately, they were dead.”
STATE OF SHOCK
Price lived in Brooklyn and was at home on Sept. 11, 2001. She draws a sharp contrast between Cornwell’s experience and her own.
“His experience was actually being there,” she said. “Mine was watching helplessly.”
Throughout the day, Price watched television coverage and briefly observed the wreckage from the rooftop of her residence. As the hours wore on, she watched Brooklyn residents, still covered in ash, who had made the long walk home from Manhattan.
Because Cornwell was stationed in Brooklyn, Price never considered the possibility that he had been dispatched to the World Trade Center.
Price didn’t reconnect with Cornwell — or learn about his experiences that day — until that evening.
At the time, he didn’t realize how close he had come to losing his life as well.
“It took him three or four days to understand the sequence of events and where he was at given moments,” Price recalled. “He was in a type of shock.”
TIME OF REFLECTION
As the days passed, Cornwell’s brush with death became clear.
Had he arrived at his initial destination in the North Tower, he likely wouldn’t have survived. And if his ambulance hadn’t headed back to Brooklyn just minutes before the South Tower fell, he and his partner might have been buried by the debris.
To this day, the events of Sept. 11 continue to affect his worldview.
“(Sept. 11) was like a wartime incident,” he said. “There was no warning. We had no idea it was going to happen. It’s left me with this feeling of vulnerability, knowing that anything can happen — any time and any place. We are all so lucky to be alive at all.”
Cornwell also emerged from the tragedy with an enhanced understanding of the sacrifices made by first responders.
More than 400 law enforcement members and firefighters died in the attacks, making it the deadliest single incident for first responders in the nation’s history.
“When you think about them running into that building, what they did that day was incredible,” Cornwell said. “When we reflect on that day, you realize what they faced.
“And you realize, by extension, what all first responders face.”