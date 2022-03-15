Cory Farley

 Contributed

NEW VIENNA, Iowa – A country music artist based in Nashville will perform next month in New Vienna.

Iowa native Cory Farley will perform at 8 p.m. April 9 at New Vienna Hall, 7271 Columbus St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

A Decorah native, Farley has opened for country stars Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Marty Stuart, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean and others.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at coryfarley.ticketleap.com. Proceeds benefit the Dubuque County Ag in the Classroom program

