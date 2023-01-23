GALENA, Ill. — The families of two men killed in a fatal, head-on crash earlier this month in Galena gathered Sunday for a combined funeral for the pair.
The families expressed mourning, but also gratitude because of the community support that made possible the services for Guatemalan immigrants Domingo L. Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio S. Maton, 23.
“We are extremely grateful for the community and the support,” Francisco Rivera Raymundo said. His name follows Guatemalan convention by including two surnames. “We are extremely grateful that the bodies are going to go to their loved ones, who are also in horrible pain, in Guatemala.”
Family members of the two men killed spoke to the Telegraph Herald with the help of a translator.
Francisco is the uncle of Pedro Perez, 14, who survived the crash but lost Marcos — his father — and Maton — Pedro’s best friend.
“We are all very sad,” Margarita Raymundo Raymundo said, as Furlong Funeral Chapel filled with mourners and music played just prior to the start of services. Margarita is Maton’s sister-in-law.
Marcos and Maton were killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Jan. 9 in Galena.
A press release issued after the crash by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department states that Marcos and Maton both were passengers in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Pedro was driving the vehicle and was injured and taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment.
Mallory E. Nausner, 18, of Freeport, also was injured in the crash and was taken to Midwest Medical Center.
The press release states that Nausner was traveling east on U.S. 20 and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi-tractor trailer driven by Neil W. Bruegger, of Ridott. As Nausner’s vehicle and Bruegger’s semi attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Pedro, causing Pedro’s vehicle to collide with the trailer of Bruegger’s semi. Bruegger was not injured in the crash.
Pedro’s family members said the crash still is being investigated. Jo Daviess County authorities did not respond to an email Sunday seeking an update on the crash.
Family members said Pedro was helping his dad the night of the crash, something he would do often.
“Pedro went to pick up his dad from work, and Ambrocio went with him for the ride,” Francisco said. “Eagle Ridge (Resort) is only 10 minutes from (their home), so usually after 20 minutes or a half hour, they would be back.”
When Marcos, Maton and Pedro had not returned within a half hour, family members attempted to call all three.
“They were not answering, so we said, ‘Something is wrong,’ so we went to Eagle Ridge to see if they were there,” Francisco said.
The family members were on their way to Eagle Ridge when they saw the ambulances at the crash scene. When they saw the ambulances, family members said, they instinctively knew that the crash involved their loved ones.
Marcos and Pedro arrived in Galena three years ago. Pedro is an eighth-grade student at Galena Middle School.
“Domingo and Pedro have legal status through the refugee program,” Francisco said.
Margarita said Maton had arrived in Galena six months ago.
“Ambrocio had crossed the desert (to arrive in the United States),” Margarita said.
The shock and sadness of the crash reverberated throughout the close-knit Guatemalan community, according to Carmela Cordero, the founder of the Galena chapter of the Hispanic Council.
“They are considered one big family — because most of them are (family),” Cordero said. “They nearly all come from the same little town in Guatemala.”
Cordero said the family faced a steep bill for funeral services and for shipping the bodies back to loved ones in Guatemala.
“Often, the bodies must wait for four or five months to be shipped (back) because the families don’t have the money,” Cordero said.
Rather than wait, Cordero helped the family create an online fundraising page. The fundraising page had a stated goal of raising $23,000 — just enough to cover the funeral and shipment expenses. The page had raised $31,484 as of Sunday morning.
Cordero said the additional funds will be used to create a trust for Pedro to take care of his schooling and other needs.
“His mother is in Guatemala, and his father, Domingo, passed away,” Cordero said.
Pedro has been released from the hospital, and he attended the funeral with his uncle and aunt. His recovery continues, slowly.
“He only started walking again a few days ago,” Cordero said.
Family members said the crash and its aftermath have taken an emotional toll on the teen.
“He didn’t want to talk. He didn’t eat anything for four or five days,” Francisco said. “He didn’t want to leave his room.”
Francisco said about 100 people from Guatemala live in the Galena area. At Sunday’s funeral, 150 seats had been set up and most were occupied a half-hour before the official start of the services. Francisco said mourners had arrived from Guatemalan communities in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, too.
Teresa Perez, Francisco’s wife and Pedro’s aunt, said she was not sure if the funeral would have occurred without the help of Cordero.
“If we had not known you, we would probably have support but not the great support that we are having,” Teresa said to Cordero as they entered the chapel.
