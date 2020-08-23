PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the public to low-flying crop planes that will be in the area.
The department announced that “Black Sand Granary, in cooperation with Sky Share, will be aerially applying cover crops across many acres in southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.
“These low-flying, yellow planes will be dropping cover crop seeds (barley, rye and medium red clover) into production fields,” the department said in its announcement. “The aerial seeding is intended to cover the ground with living plants after annual crops are harvested to mitigate soil loss and improve soil health.”
Questions should be directed to Black Sand Granary at 608-412-5669.