NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Thousands of people were enjoying a small-town church fundraiser 50 years ago when state agents swept through the festival grounds, confiscating decks of cards, dice and $595.
Cracking down on what was then illegal gambling, the agents also arrested the Rev. Carl Ruhland, who was charged with being a “keeper of a gaming house.”
The Sept. 5, 1971, raid of North Buena Vista’s annual Immaculate Conception Parish fundraising event — colloquially known as the “Buenie Picnic” — generated enough public outrage that state lawmakers soon began easing Iowa’s strict anti-gambling laws, paving the way for the eventual introduction of legalized charitable bingo, pari-mutuel wagering on horse and dog racing, casino games and, mostly recently, sports betting. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the raid in its Sept. 7, 1971, edition.
REPORTER’S TIP PROMPTED PICNIC RAID
NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — The Buenie Picnic was “busted” Sunday night and the Rev. Carl J. Ruhland, pastor of Immaculate Conception here, has a Sept. 17 court date to answer to the charge of being a “keeper of a gaming house.”
The picnic, tradition here for 34 years, finances more than half the church budget.
State Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers who raided the regionally popular church picnic at about 10 p.m. Sunday were acting on a tip from Des Moines Register reporter Veryl Sanderson, sources revealed.
The Register’s front-page story Monday told of illegal Sunday beer sales and gambling that were obvious to the casual observer at the picnic. Sources said Sanderson called Attorney General Richard Turner at about 2 p.m. Sunday and told him of the illegalities at the picnic.
Robert D. Blair, chief of the BCI, said he was ordered to dispatch agents to North Buena Vista by Turner.
“Somebody called (Turner) and put his neck on the line,” Blair said. “We had to send men there.”
Father Ruhland, 50, pastor of Immaculate Conception for the past 10 years, was charged before District Judge John C. Oberhausen by Clayton County Attorney Harold H. Pahlas and was released on his own recognizance. Tom Ruxlow and Craig Beek, special agents for the BCI, confiscated five decks of cards, six dice, a dice shaker, a dice table and two gaming wheels, said Clayton County Sheriff Gerald Block. Also confiscated was $595 alleged to be gambling proceeds. Clayton County authorities said they had not been notified about the raid, nor had they participated. State authorities said the agents were too busy cleaning up the gambling materials to crack down on the beer sales.
The Buenie Picnic, as it is advertised throughout the summer, featured a chicken-and-ham supper. The picnic has traditionally drawn huge crowds, and Sunday’s was no exception. Parked cars lined all roads to and from the tiny community, located about 25 miles north of Dubuque.