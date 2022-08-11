DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Just like last year, a baseball stadium has been erected in a cornfield in Dyersville.
Today’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will be held at the Major League Baseball-caliber, temporary stadium adjacent to the original Field of Dreams movie site.
Crews began reconstructing the temporary seating bowl, locker rooms and other clubhouse areas about six weeks ago for this year’s matchup.
Here is a by-the-numbers look at the stadium.
30,000
Cubic yards of material moved to build the stadium.
100,000
Square feet of bluegrass sod on the field. About 300 pounds of grass seed was used to overseed the field. The grass is the same blend of bluegrass used at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
4,000
Tons of sand installed under the grass. Combined with 2,000 tons of pea gravel, the sand allows the field to drain 7 to 10 inches of water per hour.
8,000
Number of seats in the stadium.
400
The distance in feet to center field. The park’s other outfield dimensions are 335 feet down the foul lines and 380 to the power alleys of left-center and right-center.
159
Size in acres of field corn surrounding the stadium. The Dekalb corn grown on the farmland averages about 650 kernels per ear.
$967
Average purchase price of tickets to Thursday’s game.
21%
How much less expensive the average price is than last year’s game.
1,459%
How much more expensive that price is than the average Cubs 2022 season purchase price. Cubs tickets are averaging $62. Reds tickets are even lower at $39, making this game 2,379% more expensive per ticket for Reds fans.
20
Volunteers on standby at game time if a rain tarp is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.