The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a former Dubuque nightclub owner who pleaded guilty to 11 felony forgery and theft charges was properly sentenced.
Patrick L. Person, 29, of Asbury, Iowa, was sentenced in May to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of second-degree theft and eight counts of forgery. He also was given a suspended 25-year prison sentence, which he will not have to serve if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.
Authorities said Person knowingly cashed bad checks using multiple business accounts.
During his sentencing hearing in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County, Person asked for a deferred judgment, rather than a suspended sentence. He argued that his business partner had made false deposits, leading Person to believe there was money in the account.
Person said he then issued payroll checks to employees, but the checks bounced. He then wrote checks to himself, cashed them and gave the cash to employees to fulfill payroll obligations, according to court documents.
In a decision issued Wednesday, appellate court justices said that even if Person’s argument is true, “it is not clear how satisfying his business’ payroll obligations by stealing from multiple other businesses where he cashed the checks or made fraudulent deposits makes him any less culpable for his crimes.” The district court’s sentence was affirmed.