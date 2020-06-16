PEOSTA, Iowa — Construction is underway at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus as the school launches into the first phase of its $22.5 million renovation project.
“We are not breaking anything because work has already started, but it is a day to celebrate stewardship and investment,” said NICC President Liang Chee Wee on Monday. “This project is scheduled to be completed in the fall (of) 2022, and there are four phases, and we are in phase No. 1.”
NICC held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony to discuss details of the project and thank residents for making the renovation possible by passing a $39 million bond levy in 2018.
“When we went out in September of 2018 and asked our voters to invest in our future, not just NICC but our future, it came back with an 84% approval rate,” Wee said. “That is unheard of, and that really touched us deeply.”
Planned work includes new spaces for faculty, student services and campus dining; updated classrooms; a new main entrance; a hallway with classrooms connecting the main building and information technology building; new steel siding for the main building; and a renovated conference center.
Last month, NICC picked Larson Construction Co., of Independence, as the lead architect.
Travis Schwartz, senior project manager for Larson Construction, said construction on the north stairwell began June 1 and is off to a great start.
Rhonda Seibert, NICC’s associate vice president for operations, said the school already completed other projects funded by the bond levy, including the $1.9 million renovation to the school’s Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque.
Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, the NICC’s Board of Trustees met and discussed the college’s plans to reopen to the public Aug. 20.
“We hope to, but we are not at the step yet,” Wee said. “That means (there needs to be) more opening of the community, and we do not have a spike in the cases. It is easy to bring people back again, but we need to balance the safety.”
The Peosta campus closed to the public on March 23.
Wee laid out a four-step plan for reopening the college. He said currently the Peosta campus is on the second step, as it is closed to the public, allows for limited face-to-face interactions and mandates high levels of cleaning.
“I hope that in another few weeks we can migrate to step three,” he said.
Step four of the plan would allow for face-to-face classes, faculty, staff and students to return to campus, and low levels of cleaning.
In order for the campus to reopen in August, Wee said instructors are being tasked to find ways to restructure their classrooms to make social distancing possible.
“They know what makes sense for their classes,” he said, noting that “a welding class is different from a history class.”