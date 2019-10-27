Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, speaks Friday during a campaign stop at Stone Cliff Winery in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will return to Dubuque this week in her campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

Warren, of Massachusetts, will host a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, inside the north gym at Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/32T1Yr6.

It’s the latest swing through Iowa for Warren, one of the front-runners in a crowded field of prospective challengers to Republican President Donald Trump. She previously spoke in Dubuque in March, and toured a Dyersville ethanol facility in June.

Iowa in early February will hold a partisan caucus, the nation’s first true test in the presidential nomination primary process.

