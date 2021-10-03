STOCKTON, Ill. — The Stockton school district is rallying to support a teacher diagnosed with cancer.
John Hammann has taught middle and high school history in Stockton for 17 years. He also serves as the district’s athletic director and head coach of the boys basketball team, and he previously coached football and baseball.
“Mr. Hammann has given so much to our school and our community,” said Casey Downey, principal of Stockton Middle and Elementary schools. “... He has that ability to make every student in his classroom feel like they belong.”
Hammann, 39, recently was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the bones and blood. Over the next several months, he will take chemotherapy pills and receive injections, with a bone marrow transplant to follow.
To support Hammann and help cover some of his treatment costs, the district is selling silicone wristbands for $5 each, with larger donations accepted. The wristbands, which can be purchased in youth or large sizes, bear the inscription “#HammannStrong” and “In This Family No One Fights Alone.”
District social worker Tina Buske said wristband sales started this week, and all 600 she initially ordered are spoken for.
She ordered 400 more and said she isn’t surprised by the strong show of support for Hammann.
“He’s just a really nice guy that the kids look up to,” she said, later adding, “He’s got a lot of friends here that are concerned about him.”
Other fundraisers are planned, including a T-shirt sale and a “Volley for a Cure” night at an upcoming volleyball game.
“The Stockton community is full of pride and will do anything to help any of our community members, especially someone like John who is like an icon in the community,” Downey said. “I know that if the situation were reversed, he would be right there helping whoever needed help, without a doubt.”
Over the past week, Hammann has received messages of encouragement from current and former students, coaches and colleagues.
He described the Stockton community as a second family, adding that he’s humbled by the outpouring of support.
“Having taught here so long, I’ve taught most people’s children, or coached them, or mentored them in some way,” he said. “It’s been nothing but an overwhelmingly positive response I’ve had, and ... I’m very thankful for what everyone is doing.”