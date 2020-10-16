The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael D. Jones, 28, of Lubbock, Texas, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Thursday at 1088 Main St. on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Austin J. Schmit, 22, of 1088 Main St., Unit A.
- Edward K. Wilburn, 46, of 3714 Pennsylvania Ave., No. I87, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Wilburn assaulted his daughter Jasmine M. Wilburn, 18, of the same address.
- Leo F. Simon, 65, of 840 S. Grandview Ave., reported the theft of $1,360 between 4 p.m Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Alan J. Grant, 54, of rural Peosta, Iowa, reported fraud totaling $977.16 at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.