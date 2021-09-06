HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — For the Leibfried family of Hazel Green, choosing to farm organically was a case of putting family first.
Aaron and Julie bought their farm in 2000 and immediately began putting organic practices into place.
“We lived on that farm,” Aaron said, as he pointed to an adjoining property. “That’s another one of our farms. We have three farms that connect right here. Julie and I were living there and milking. When Derek was born, she worked for the (Grant County, Wis.) Health Department.”
The health department tested the water and found high levels of some chemicals. The water was still safe for adult consumption, but not for an infant.
“So we had to buy water,” Aaron said. “Eventually, we thought, ‘Why do we keep doing this?’ Julie grew up on an organic farm. They weren’t certified organic, but they had put organic practices into place.”
“The water was definitely something the baby couldn’t drink,” added Julie, an RN and now director of the Lafayette County (Wis.) Health Department. “We talked about getting a reverse osmosis thing under the sink, but it was expensive. So that was the catalyst to go organic.”
The Leibfried family — Aaron and Julie and their children Derek, 22, Troy, 19 and Emma, 17 — is one of four winners in the Telegraph Herald Tri-State Farm Families of the Year, taking top honors in the organic farm category.
Practicing organic farming wasn’t a completely foreign concept for Julie. Along with her family’s experience, she had taken a class while a student at the University of Wisconsin that had piqued her interest.
“When I was at Madison, I took an organic farming class as an elective,” she said. “So it was kind of always in the back of my mind.”
Once the couple made that decision, they bought an adjoining farm and began working towards their organic goal. Because their new home had been a conventional beef operation, the process was a long one. To be certified organic, it has to have been three years since the last application of conventional fertilizers or sprays.
In October of 2003, the Leibfried Dairy Farm was officially certified organic.
Dairy farming is a family affair for the Leibfrieds. Aaron’s father, Steve, and uncle, Francis, also have farms nearby.
“They transitioned (to organic) in 2007,” Aaron said. “We all farm together and everybody helps everybody. And Julie puts in her hours on the farm, too.”
The Leibfried children, Troy, Derek and Emma, who are all in college, were involved in 4-H, raising cows and pigs, then exhibiting and competing with them at the local county fair.
The Leibfried farm currently has a herd of 250 Holsteins, along with 200 replacements.
“In the conventional world, it’s a small herd,” Aaron said. “In the organic world, it’s middle of the road, I would say.”
In addition to producing raw milk for Organic Valley, a farmer-owned co-op and consumer brand based in LaFarge (Wis.), the Leibfrieds must also meet organic standards in feeding their cows.
Some of the farm’s 350 acres are dedicated to growing crops. Part of those crops are shared with three other family dairies, but much of it is grown for the benefit of the cows.
“Thirty percent of their daily intake has to be off the pasture,” Aaron said. “Everything, from what they graze on in the pasture to what we feed them, has to be organic. Corn, beans, everything we grow goes back to the cows.”
Hard work and the desire to improve the quality of life not only for their family, but for their animals, too, have paid off for the Leibfrieds.
“Right now, pretty much any direction you’re pointing to is a Leibfried farm,” he said.