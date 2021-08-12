DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At the Experience Iowa Zone at Westside Park in Dyersville, visitors have the chance to check out Iowa-related vendors and booths.
Visitors trickled through Wednesday, stopping for free games and samples from 14 organizations and companies as they wandered over from the food truck vendors and inflatable games also located at Westside Park.
“If tourists come in that have never experienced Iowa, they can kind of get a feel for what Iowa is all about,” said Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson.
The offering is part of the Beyond the Game festivities tied to the Major League Baseball game set for today. The area was open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and it will be open today from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Jill Growe and her daughters Paige, 12, and Harper, 7, of Dyersville, were among those who checked out the offering on Wednesday.
Growe said the vendors were a good representation of Iowa and particularly the Dyersville area.
“We definitely know most of the vendors,” she said.
Harper was excited for a game offered by Dyersville-based Ertl Co. that involved riding toy tractors around a chalk course. Paige enjoyed stopping by a booth hosted by University of Northern Iowa.
Dubuque’s Verena Street Coffee Co. and Worthington-based Farmers Best Popcorn were among the other local businesses with a presence at the event. Multiple organizations, including Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Dubuque County Cattlemen, brought their own contributions to the Experience Iowa Zone.
Ann and Greg Martin, originally from Dubuque but now living in McCormick, S.C., were surprised to see a table where visitors could pick up free Barilla pasta. Barilla has a plant in Ames.
“We learned some things that are made in Iowa that we had no idea,” Ann Martin said.
Many of the booths located under a shady white tent offered free samples like Verena coffee beans and Farmers Best popped popcorn. At the Dubuque County Cattlemen’s booth, visitors could meet a young calf.
Also on display beside another table were Vermeer and John Deere tractors.
Iowa Corn had roughly 4,000 ears of sweet corn to give away over the course of the Beyond the Game festival.
In the Iowa Corn trailer, an exhibit including interactive touchscreens educated visitors about all of the products that Iowa corn ends up in and educational topics including genetically modified organisms.
“We’re here to educate people about corn,” Mike Finarty said.
Finarty travels with the Iowa Corn trailer to festivals and fairs across the state. He was excited that the Field of Dreams field is surrounded by corn.
“With the ball field in the cornfield, we’re showing people how these cornfields relate to the products they use every day,” Finarty said.