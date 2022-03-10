A planned Dubuque parking ramp project is poised to be postponed for the second time.
Tonight, City Council members are expected to vote on a proposed amendment to the city’s development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF to extend the completion deadline for the 500-space parking facility from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024. Approval of the amendment is recommended by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
It would mark the second time that the parking ramp’s completion deadline has been delayed. When the development agreement between the city and the three companies was drafted and approved in late 2019, the city was required to complete the ramp by December 2022.
Van Milligen said the proposed additional delay is prompted by the decline in downtown parking demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the moment, he said, there is no need for additional parking downtown.
“Currently, there is adequate parking to meet everybody’s needs,” he said. “Not everyone has returned their employees to the office, so there is available parking.”
In December 2019, a divided City Council voted to approve an agreement with the companies tied to their purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. That agreement committed the city to building the ramp in response to the companies’ plans to have hundreds of employees working in the building.
Earlier that year, council members approved $20 million for construction of a new parking facility as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement budget. City budget documents called for a replacement study in fiscal year 2024, with construction slated for the following fiscal year.
Proponents of the deal with the companies argued that the city only was accelerating its already-approved plans to build another ramp.
Last year, council members approved buying the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. for $1.7 million to serve as the site for the new parking ramp. The total project cost was estimated at $20 million.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted working conditions. While many people who have been working from home are returning to their workplaces, Van Milligen said many others have not made their way back to working downtown.
According to the City of Dubuque’s website, there are about 990 city-owned parking spaces available for reservation in downtown City of Dubuque ramps and lots.
Van Milligen said that while he recommended the delay of the new ramp project, he still believes the city will need to construct it eventually, pointing to potential increases in downtown jobs and residential development.
“There is little doubt that there will be a need for a parking ramp,” he said. “There are so many vacant buildings downtown. When they become rehabilitated and there is the expansion of our downtown workforce, we are going to need that available parking.”
However, Van Milligen said if the demand for parking does not increase over the next year, the parking ramp project could be delayed again.
In the meantime, the proposed amended agreement also would allow Cottingham & Butler and HTLF parking lease options if needed. If the total number of available parking spots for lease in the Locust Street, Iowa Street, Fifth Street and 10th Street parking ramps falls to 200, each company will be offered the opportunity to lease up to 100 parking spaces. If either company does not lease its entire 100-space allotment, the remainder would be offered to the other company.
Van Milligen said there are about 400 available spaces currently among those four parking ramps.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday afternoon, City Council Member Danny Sprank said he needed more information about the proposal to delay the project.
“I’m going to be asking some questions on why there is a delay,” he said. “Perhaps we don’t need it as much as we thought we did.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the city should not construct the parking ramp until the demand for downtown parking returns.
“Neither Cottingham or (HTLF) are sure how much of their workforce will return to work on campus at the moment,” he said. “We should not want to build a parking ramp that nobody is going to use.”