The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert S. Brune, 64, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Brune threatened Carl D. Sarvey, 51, of Warren, Ohio, on May 21 outside of Brune’s residence.
- Ashley R. Melchert, 34, of 1265 Thomas Place, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the theft of $2,100 at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
- Lauren M. Krapfl, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, reported the theft of items worth $2,087 from a vehicle between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1500 block of Henion Street.
- Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., reported a case of embezzlement resulting in the theft of $4,264 between April 1 and Tuesday at the store.
- Annie R. McGuire, 24, of 1358 Tomahawk Drive, reported $800 worth of criminal damage done to two vehicles and theft of items worth $200 between 6:55 a.m. Sunday and 6:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Chestnut Street.
- Linda D. Shaw, 64, of 2607 Windsor Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a $500 bicycle between May 21 and 10 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
- Schauntita Naylor, 52, of 1428 Iowa St., No. 1, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $5,000 and $2,500 worth of criminal damage between 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday at his residence.