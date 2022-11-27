City officials have distributed more than 2,000 of its new tipper trash carts this year and plan to disperse even more to customers in the coming months as part of its effort to transition to a new trash collection system.
City staff intend to spend $1,020,117 to purchase 15,000 trash carts and distribute them to residents over the next three years, with the intention of eventually making the carts mandatory. The new carts allow trash to be collected using a semi-robotic arm on garbage collection trucks, reducing potential injury risks to city collection workers.
On Monday, staff with the Dubuque Public Works Department presented the current progress of that project, and how many carts it intends to distribute in the coming months.
“We’re still in the volunteer phase right now, but it’s going well,” said Public Works Director John Klostermann.
Currently, residents need to request the new trash bins from the Public Works Department in order to receive one.
Since August, the city has distributed 2,038 new carts, bringing the total number of new carts in service to about 7,000. Klostermann said the city continues to distribute the carts to new customers each month. In October, 345 carts were delivered to new households.
Assistant Public Works Director Arielle Swift said the new trash carts remain in high demand.
“We always run out of carts,” she said.
With about 1,500 trash carts still on-hand, ranging from 35-gallon to 96-gallon, Klostermann said the city expects to receive another 8,000 trash carts in February and plans to begin delivering them to Dubuque households in the spring.
By the summer, Klostermann said he hopes to secure City Council approval of an ordinance that would make the new trash carts mandatory for all residents using the city’s trash collection service.
Price-wise, residents who obtain the smallest available cart, 35 gallons, will not see an increase in their trash collection rates, which currently sits at $15.38 per month. Residents who upgrade to larger bins, including 48 gallons, 64 gallons and 96 gallons, will need to pay higher monthly fees.
On top of obtaining the carts, Klostermann said the city also has ordered two new new collection trucks with automated side loads that will allow city staff to unload the trash carts without leaving their vehicles, which he anticipates will be delivered by fall of this year.
Swift said the city will also take extra measures in the coming months to provide additional information online about the new trash collection system, along with hosting community events.
