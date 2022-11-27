City officials have distributed more than 2,000 of its new tipper trash carts this year and plan to disperse even more to customers in the coming months as part of its effort to transition to a new trash collection system.

City staff intend to spend $1,020,117 to purchase 15,000 trash carts and distribute them to residents over the next three years, with the intention of eventually making the carts mandatory. The new carts allow trash to be collected using a semi-robotic arm on garbage collection trucks, reducing potential injury risks to city collection workers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.