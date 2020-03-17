PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Following the installation of signs, all all-terrain and utility vehicle routes in the City of Platteville officially have opened.
Valley Road and sections of Chestnut, Lancaster, Madison, Mineral and Water streets are among new routes that Platteville Common Council members approved for use along with sections of North Third and North Oak streets.
Those roadways join routes that were opened during a trial period in 2019, which included Main and Broadway streets and portions of U.S. Business 151 and Water Street.
Routes are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round. ATV/UTV operators must possess a driver’s license and liability insurance, and the vehicles must have working headlights, brake lights and taillights.