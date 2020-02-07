The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Corderol J. Stilson, 26, of 980 Thomas Place, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Wood Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Jerome T. Coleman, 40, of 2513 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Windsor Avenue and Henry Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Ian A. Fukumori, 61, of 2025 Ogilby Road, reported $560 worth of tools and other items stolen between Saturday and Tuesday from his residence.