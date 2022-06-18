ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for starting a small fire at his residence.
Nicholas R. Kennel, 35, of Asbury, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree arson and assault on persons in certain occupations. He was initially charged with first-degree arson but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts were dismissed, according to a sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that authorities found heavy smoke coming out of Kennel’s front door when they came to conduct a welfare check on March 29.
Officers used an entry tool to force open the front door, “which had a board screwed over the door blocking entry,” documents state.
Authorities used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which was discovered to come from a burning propane tank located inside the door.
Kennel ran at officers and threw a blanket with a dog gate snagged on it, then barricaded himself in a bathroom, documents state.
Officers forced open the bathroom door and arrested Kennel, who assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lucas Pothoff in the process, documents state.