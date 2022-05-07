DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently unanimously approved $100,000 to help cover the costs of moving the If You Build It museum to a new location.
The museum, dedicated to the “Field of Dreams” movie and film location, was open for two years at its original site on First Avenue West. When the building’s owner needed that space, officials relocated the museum in the old Tegeler Dairy building, where it can be double the size and have a much more extensive gift shop.
But the building at the corner of Third Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast largely has been unoccupied and falling into disrepair for decades.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said relocating the museum and making modifications to the new space cost about $246,000. The nonprofit Dyersville Industries Inc. has footed the bill, though it stands to gain nothing financially from the museum itself.
“We don’t get any of the proceeds,” she said. “We don’t get paid for our time and energy. We’re just doing this to keep the museum downtown and to help the City of Dyersville move forward with this asset.”
The museum is owned by the City of Dyersville through its nonprofit, Dyersville Events.
With that in mind, Rahe said the $100,000 being requested to help retool the exhibits and make several of the leaseholder improvements could be thought of as an advance on the rent the city ultimately was going to be responsible for anyway.
“That money will be reimbursed to the city through lease credits,” Rahe said. “The city will also be the benefactor of all of the proceeds from the operations of the museum.”
During the museum’s short existence, which has been defined by COVID-19 challenges, it still managed to turn $20,000 in profit, but now that the pandemic has subsided, Rahe predicts the exhibit will reach its full potential.
While the museum does have a small entry fee for visitors, Rahe said the real moneymaker stems from the exclusive merchandising rights it has with the Field of Dreams movie site. The new exhibit not only will have a much larger space for merchandise, but with supply chains starting to normalize, Rahe said this coming season it will have more items to sell.
City Administrator Mick Michel, who also serves as the president of Dyersville Events, said the museum will prove to be a worthwhile investment when considering what it can do for tourism.
“It’s expensive to put a museum together, but once it’s done, it will be there for a long time,” Michel said.
Council members previously were hesitant to provide funding, mostly worried that it would pay for improvements to the building rather than the exhibit, but after being provided with an extensive breakdown of how the money will be used, they came to a unanimous agreement to make the investment.
Michel said the city will use $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fulfill the request.