GALENA, Ill. — An Illinois man recently was sentenced to probation for attempting to solicit a child to sexually abuse.
Steven A. Schauer, 28, of Lisle, pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to a charge of attempted unlawful grooming, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined.
As part of a plea deal, that charge had been reduced from unlawful grooming, while dismissed were two counts of indecent solicitation of a child.
Authorities said Schauer committed the crimes from Dec. 1, 2018, until Nov. 20, 2020. Court documents state Schauer discussed the sexual abuse of a child who was younger than 17 years old at the time.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.