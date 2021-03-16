GALENA, Ill. — An Illinois man recently was sentenced to probation for attempting to solicit a child to sexually abuse.

Steven A. Schauer, 28, of Lisle, pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to a charge of attempted unlawful grooming, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined.

As part of a plea deal, that charge had been reduced from unlawful grooming, while dismissed were two counts of indecent solicitation of a child.

Authorities said Schauer committed the crimes from Dec. 1, 2018, until Nov. 20, 2020. Court documents state Schauer discussed the sexual abuse of a child who was younger than 17 years old at the time.

The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.

