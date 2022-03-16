The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tessa M. Hiatt, 36, of 2829 John F. Kennedy Road, No. 4, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of JFK and Wacker Drive on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Everett R. Winfrey, 35, of 853 1/2 High Bluff St., was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Winfrey did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 18.
- Leshaun M. Evans, 21, of 1510 Kehl Court, No. 5, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Monday in the area of Kehl Court and Rockdale Road on charges of domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that Evans assaulted Tierra R. Mitchelle, 18, of the same address.
- Keith J. Collins, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Jackson Street on charges of domestic assault with injury and third-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Collins assaulted Holly M. Hessling, 37, of 1646 Jackson St.
- Harold P. Westcott, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the area of East 19th and White streets on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Westcott assaulted Erin R. Muenster, 42, of 90 Main St., No. 401, on Dec. 5.
- Jamie L. Becker, 37, of 2525 Elm St., was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging assault and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Becker assaulted nurse Jill M. Leytem, 63, and Ian A. Ernzen, 22, on March 5 at the hospital.
- Audrey A. Clancy, 33, of 2302 Washington St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $800 at about 10:05 a.m. Monday from her residence.
- Reagen L. Dearstone, 51, of 1015 Garfield Ave., reported criminal damage to two vehicles totaling $770 at about 7 a.m. Monday at her residence.
- Angela M. Brandel, 60, of 537 Greenwood Court, reported the theft of items worth $1,398 from a vehicle around 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Mines of Spain Road.
- Jasmine T. Rodgers, 35, of 2185 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 3, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $1,022 from a vehicle between 3 p.m. Friday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
- Andrea M. Ehlers, 41, of 2765 Pleasant View Drive, No. 102, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $2,000 from a vehicle between noon Friday and noon Saturday at her residence.