A Dubuque man is accused of using a pair of phones to create social media messages about plans to commit violence at a local school.
Curtavion L. Saunders, 20, of 2438 Central Ave., was arrested at about 6:45 a.m. today at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
Police on Jan. 13 began investigating a threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque that was posted on a popular local Facebook page, according to court documents. The threat, allegedly made via the Snapchat app, involved one person warning another not to go to Jefferson or the Alternative Learning Center the next day.
Documents state the message sent by a person using the screen name "School Shooter" warned "don't go to school kiddo or you will be in ashes pure death!!!"
The threat, discovered on a Sunday night, prompted Dubuque Community Schools to order a two-hour delay for all schools the following day, but then classes were held because there was no evidence that the threat was credible.
Still, there was a "heightened police presence" at both Jefferson and ALC that day due to the threats.
Police reported that they linked both the "School Shooter" account and the recipient account to Saunders, who was interviewed Jan. 15 -- or two days after the threats were made. Saunders admitted to receiving the threats, but he denied sending them, documents state.
However, police said evidence tied to the "School Shooter" account to Saunders, according to court documents. They even dialed the number associated with the Snapchat account during the interview and Saunders' phone rang.
The court documents do not include any information about why those schools were targeted.