GALENA, ILL. — All the colors of the rainbow were represented today with various pride flags, a tie-dye station and more at Galena’s first LGBTQ+ Pride Picnic.
The picnic — which had at least 300 attendees — was planned and organized by Alex Arroyo and his husband, Geoff Karnish. Coronavirus became an obstacle in 2020, so the event was rescheduled to be a part of the 2021 Pride Month celebration.
"I feel surrounded in love," Arroyo said.
About 10 local businesses were a part of the pride event, including Galena's Hoof It Goat Treks, which provided the five-month-old goats Floyd and Clyde. Galena Cellars Winery supplied wine slushies.
While running around talking to attendees and local businesses, Arroyo and Karnish found time to spend with friends from Madison, Wis. Katrina Kolb, Alex Aderman and dog Monte, who wore a rainbow bandana around his neck and enjoyed ear scratches in the shade.
"They've been talking about this for years, I'm pumped for the support and turnout they got," Aderman said.
Karnish said she was glad to see such a diverse group of people while visiting Galena, and that it was amazing to see several local vendors donate to the picnic whether that be for the raffle prizes or through a sponsorship.
"I think people have really been waiting for something like this," she said. "They were ready to have something to celebrate outside, (the pride picnic) is perfect timing."
Kelsey Stichter and Emily Herzmann also made a lengthy drive to attend the pride picnic. They came from Erie, Ill. where they said no one else is out about their sexuality. The two put a lot of glitter makeup on for the occasion.
Stichter, now 17 years old, said she came out when she was around 12 years old and Herzmann has stuck by her side through the years. They both agreed that the picnic provided a "very safe" environment.
"I've never been around so many people like me before," Stichter said. "It feels good to not worry about what I'm wearing and not stand out."
A group of three friends shared a similar perspective on the pride picnic as Stichter.
"It's so welcoming knowing there are a lot of other LGBTQ+ people around," said one of the friends, Maia Fisher.
For Steven Gonzalez, of Galena, the pride picnic was a family event as he was joined by his sister and other family members.
"I'm glad it's local, that's my main thing," Gonzalez said.
"And for me, it was worth the drive," added his sister, Shauna Gonzalez, of Dixon, Ill.
Shauna Gonzalez made matching shirts for the family, which included a variety of colors to represent different identities of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I've never gotten to come out (to a pride event) with my brother and show my support," she said.
Riverview Center, a nonprofit agency that provides services to those affected by sexual assault and domestic violence, hosted the pride picnic. The nonprofit agency had a booth set up in Grant Park with a spin wheel to give out prizes such as frisbees, water bottles and hand sanitizers.
Grants director Coral Jablonsky said it was absolutely phenomenal to be a part of the event. Jablonsky uses they/them/their pronouns.
"Everyone deserves to be supported," they said. "It's incredibly important for (the LGBTQ+ community) to feel safe and not hide who they are and to have pride in themselves."