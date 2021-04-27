A platinum-selling country band and Grammy Award-nominated rock group are coming to Dubuque this summer.
LANCO will appear at 7 p.m. June 25, and Buckcherry performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, both at Five Flags Center, according to an online announcement by the venue.
LANCO topped the country charts in 2017 with the single, “Greatest Love Story.” The five-man band’s “Hallelujah Nights” made LANCO the first country group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums charts in 10 years. The band has performed in Dubuque several times previously.
Buckcherry is best known for songs such as “Lit Up” and “Sorry,” the last of which cracked the top 10 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart in 2008. The band’s previous visits to Dubuque include shows in 2007, 2011 and 2018.
Tickets for both shows are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Five Flag box office or online at fiveflagscenter.com.
LANCO tickets range from $30 to $42.
Buckcherry tickets cost $34 to $45.