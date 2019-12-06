Additional layoffs are on the horizon for Deere & Co. in eastern Iowa, but a company spokesman said the latest move will not impact Dubuque’s plant.
The company will reduce its workforce at John Deere Davenport Works by 57 employees by Jan. 6, according to information shared with state officials in compliance federal law.
Ken Golden, Deere & Co.’s director of global public relations, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the move, announced to Davenport employees this week, is in response to “current market conditions.”
“Each Deere factory must balance the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory,” he wrote.
Golden said no other Deere location was included in the latest layoff announcement. John Deere Dubuque Works is Dubuque County’s largest employer.
The action marks the latest round of layoffs at the Davenport plant. The company previously announced plans to lay off more than 110 workers there in November.
Last week, Deere released its financial results from the recently completed fiscal year and announced that it intended to launch a “broader voluntary separation program” — or buyouts — “for eligible salaried employees.”
For the fiscal year, net sales were up 5% over prior year to $39.3 billion, while net income was up 37% to $3.25 billion.
But the forecast for the current fiscal year included a predicted decrease of at least 5% in net income.
The company predicted a 10% to 15% decrease in sales in construction and forestry equipment — the division that includes Dubuque’s plant.