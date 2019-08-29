An upcoming event will help agencies prepare for an influx of volunteers in the wake of a natural disaster.
The Dubuque County Community Organization Active in Disaster will host a volunteer reception center training from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Jule Operations and Training Center, 94 Kerper Blvd., according to a press release.
Volunteer reception centers register volunteers and refer them to local agencies to assist with relief efforts.
The free event is intended to better prepare the community to coordinate large numbers of volunteers in the event of a disaster.