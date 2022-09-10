A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 40 days in prison and two years of probation for an assault during which he choked his girlfriend twice.
Quinton D. Adams, 25, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment and interference with official acts.
Dismissed were two counts of disorderly conduct, as well as one count each of assault on persons in certain occupations and domestic abuse with injury.
Adams received credit for 40 days in jail previously served, according to the sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Adams assaulted Megan L. Moats, 24, at his residence on June 28 after they started arguing.
“Moats advised Adams threw her to the ground, was over top of her with his knees on her shoulder and was punching her in the face, causing Moats to sustain two black eyes, a bloody nose and a swollen mouth,” documents state.
Adams then choked Moats twice to the point where she lost consciousness, documents state. Moats told police that Adams attempted to choke her a third time, but that she used pepper spray to stop the assault.
Adams then initially refused to open the door to let Moats leave after officers responded to the residence, documents state. Police reported that Moats had “two black/red swollen eyes, swollen mouth, blood coming from her nose and red marks on her neck.” She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.