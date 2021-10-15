A Dubuque felon who walked away from a federal correctional facility and months later was found with a stolen gun has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.
Nicholas C. Anderson, 32, was sentenced recently in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to five years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of escape from custody and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents and a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office state that Anderson was sentenced in 2017 to more than five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In September 2020, he left a “residential re-entry center” in Waterloo, Iowa, without authorization.
In January, he was arrested in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque on charges that included first-degree burglary, assault while displaying a weapon, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents stated Andrea W. Alsup told police that Anderson had been “displaying and pointing a handgun at her in a threatening manner” for several days while staying at her apartment. Alsup told Anderson to leave.
Anderson began kicking Alsup’s door until it broke off its hinges, documents state. Anderson then punched Alsup and fled the scene. Police arrested Anderson and found a stolen handgun.
Anderson's state-level charges were dismissed when he was prosecuted at the federal level.