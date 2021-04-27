ELKADER, Iowa -- The operators of a Clayton County home boutique and style studio recently announced plans to open a storefront this summer.
Homestead 128 announced that it will open a home goods and furnishing shop in Elkader in June, though no specific details were released regarding the specific location.
The announcement states that the store will be known as Styled Abode and will feature home goods, with as many as possible sourced by fair-trade vendors and small businesses.
For more information, visit facebook.com/styledabode.