Dubuque officials are looking to crack down on neglected properties in the city.
The Dubuque City Council recently voted unanimously to pass an ordinance amendment that gives the city manager the ability to declare a property a nuisance, a right previously reserved for the City Council.
Properties in Dubuque can be declared a nuisance if they are found to be creating conditions that are injurious to the health and safety of tenants or the public. Nuisance properties can be declared if a parcel is found to accumulate waste or refuse, have stagnant water, create conditions for vermin or pests or have improperly operating private sewer or septic systems.
Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the city, said declaring a property a nuisance allows city staff to directly address the identified problem. The cost for fixing that problem is then billed to the property owner.
Steger said declaring a property a nuisance is typically only pursued by the city when several attempts by the housing department to get the property owner to address the problem are unsuccessful.
“It happens when we get no response from the property owner, and the problem is becoming a serious problem for the public,” Steger said.
Prior to the recent City Council vote, if a property was under consideration for being declared a nuisance, the city housing department would first be required to hold a public hearing on the property before the council, which would then need to vote for the declaration’s approval.
However, Steger said the number of potential nuisance properties in the city has expanded rapidly, with more than 100 vacant or abandoned properties identified by the city and five documented cases of hoarding.
Steger said giving the city manager the ability to declare a public nuisance would expedite the process, allowing the city to more actively pursue remedying neglected properties.
“It would make the process easier for both the city and the property owners,” Steger said. “For us, it’s about getting the property back up to code as soon as possible.”
Potential nuisance properties may still be given a public hearing before the City Council, if requested by the property owners, but, on Monday, City Council Member Brad Cavanagh expressed concerns that the ordinance change would make it more challenging for property owners to present their defense to the City Council.
“I’m a little concerned that this is not going to see the light of a public hearing just as easily,” Cavanagh said. “How will the person be notified that they have a right to a public hearing?”
Steger informed Cavanagh that the city serves multiple notifications to the property owner informing them of the city’s actions. She added that steps are taken to determine if mental health is playing a role in the status of the property. If so, the city looks to work with local mental health organizations to properly address the problem.
Steger said requests to declare three properties as nuisances have already been sent to City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
City staff also have proposed amending another city ordinance that would allow the city to abate tenant rent for a property if the owner is found to be without an active rental license, is failing to provide an essential utility service or has failed to remedy an issue on the property that poses a risk to the health and safety of tenants.
Additionally, this ordinance change would allow the city to set up escrow accounts for rental properties that remain in non-compliance with city code. The rent that would be paid to that property owner would instead be paid to the city through the account. That money would be used to remediate the city code violation.
Steger said the ordinance change was postponed in order to give property owners and Dubuque residents more time to make inquiries into the proposal.
Steger said the ordinance change would give the city another method of addressing longstanding code violations for rental properties.
“It’s something we can use when we have exhausted all of our means to get a property owner to fix the code violations,” Steger said.
However, Lynn Lampe, vice president of the Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said he believes this ordinance amendment goes too far, arguing that the city already has enough ability to push property owners to address any code violations.
“If you aren’t taking care of a problem, then you lose your rental license, and then you can rent anymore,” Lampe said. “Most land owners are going to fix the problem, so that doesn’t happen. There are a few that are not taking care of their properties, but it’s really a small amount.”
Steger said the ordinance change will likely be reviewed by City Council members sometime in July.