BLUE RIVER, Wis. — Grant County authorities on Monday announced that while the investigation is ongoing into a recent house fire that killed three people, there is no evidence of foul play.
The county sheriff’s department reported that, along with the state fire marshal’s office, it continues to investigate the Jan. 23 blaze in Blue River.
“At this time, the cause is undetermined and the investigation is still ongoing,” a press release states. “However, this is no indication of foul play or that it was an intentional act.”
The fire at 105 Jay St. was reported at about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 23, when there was smoke coming from the residence. Authorities were advised that multiple people were trapped inside.
Three people died from injuries sustained in the blaze — Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, on the day of the blaze and Barbara Hurley, 14, two days later.
Another of the home’s occupants, Francis Hurley, 15, was in critical condition at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison as of last week. The sheriff’s department did not provide a condition for the teen in Monday’s press release.
Two other occupants, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, were taken to area hospitals on the day of the fire, where they were treated and released.
The sheriff’s department stated Monday that an update would be provided if the fire’s cause is determined.