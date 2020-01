Peanut gallery

A bluejay joins another at a birdfeeder in Dubuque. Forty-eight caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: • “You can ask until you’re blue in the face. I’m not sharing!” — Chris Oberhoffer • “I’m nuts about you.” — Julie Sendt • “Hey cuz! Long time, no see. Uh, heard you won a lottery...” — Doni Black