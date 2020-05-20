WYALUSING, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated woman was injured Monday in Grant County when she swerved to miss a deer and crashed.
Donna McIntyre, 23, of Bagley, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Monday on Grant County P near Willis Lane, northeast of Bagley.
The release states that McIntyre was northbound when she swerved to avoid a deer.
Her vehicle went into the ditch, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
McIntyre was cited with second-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16, failure to install an ignition-interlock device and operating without a valid driver’s license.