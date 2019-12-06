BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A Grant County man is charged with five counts of possession of child porn following an investigation by local, state and federal authorities.
Zachary B. Dresen, 28, of Boscobel, had an initial hearing today in Grant County Circuit Court on the five felony counts. His next court hearing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11.
A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice states that law enforcement executed a search warrant at Dresen’s residence Wednesday, arrested him and seized a computer tablet. Authorities reported that Dresen admitted to using it to view child pornography on a messaging app.
Court documents state that an examination of the tablet turned up five videos from November involving underage prepubescent girls engaging in “sexually explicit conduct.”
The release states that the investigation that led to Dresen’s arrest involved the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Boscobel Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.