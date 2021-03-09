A collection of 30 corals sits in specially lit tanks in Dubuque, the invertebrates’ polyps gently swaying above the edges of their stony, self-secreted homes, protected from a disease ravaging their kind more than 1,400 miles away.
“When you think about conservation and what’s going on in our oceans, Dubuque is the perfect place for them to be,” said Beth Firchau, Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project coordinator for the Association of Zoos & Aquariums in Virginia Beach, Va. “Everything runs downstream. Everything you do in your backyard in Dubuque affects everything downstream in the Gulf (of Mexico). Everything is interconnected.”
Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is essentially providing a foster home for the collection of corals as scientists come to grips with stony coral tissue loss, a disease with an apparent 90% mortality rate that threatens to wipe out an entire reef in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Until 2014, we didn’t know something like this existed,” Firchau said of the disease. “We saw that corals began to die off along the coast of Port St. Lucie, Fla., but they were not exhibiting signs of normal disease.”
Infected corals began sloughing their skins — to devastating effect for the long-lived marine animals.
“A week would go by, and a coral that had been there since Columbus’ time was gone,” Firchau said.
Scientists began a rescue operation to salvage healthy corals from the disease-ridden reef.
“We realized we couldn’t sit and wait — we had to act,” Firchau said. “It is a transmittable pathogen, so it’s kind of like what we’re dealing with in this pandemic — with COVID.”
Scientists sought suitable institutions to serve as homes for corals that were essentially socially distancing while researchers learned more about the disease and potential treatments or preventions. That’s when the Dubuque museum stepped in.
“They were the first institution outside of the state of Florida to receive corals — we’re so proud of them,” Firchau said.
Staff at the Dubuque museum welcomed corals for safekeeping on April 2, 2019.
“These corals have never been held in captivity before, so we are learning new things every day,” said Marisa Foster, saltwater aquarist at the museum. “They are not like corals that you find in hobbyist aquariums.”
Firchau said the majority of corals used in the home aquarium industry originate in the Pacific Ocean and have been cultivated to thrive in captivity.
“With the (Florida) corals we’re managing now, very few have been collected for the purpose of long-term human care,” Firchau said.
Specialized lights hang above the corals’ tanks in the Dubuque museum’s basement. The lights are set to Florida time, and the water quality and flow rate in the tanks also echoes conditions in the Gulf of Mexico, even down to specific wave patterns. The specialized tanks reflect the difficult challenge of caring for the corals in captivity.
“When you look at the complications that we humans have to think through to provide for these animals, you get an appreciation for how Mother Nature makes it look so simple,” Firchau said.
Foster said Dubuque museum staff had much to learn when they began caring for the corals.
“The learning curve for me was huge because I had never had corals under my care before,” she said. “I have had a lot of different salt water animals and invertebrates but never corals.”
Corals contain an assemblage of microbes and algae co-existing as a complex system, and river museum staff have been surprised to find other organisms that arrived with the shipment of corals.
“We found some different types of snails that popped up,” Foster said. “We’ve gotten different types of crabs that popped up. These (corals) are basically an ecosystem of their own. Animals use them as shelters or as a food source or as a breeding ground. Since (the corals) were taken from the ocean, we’re now finding those animals coming up in our tanks even after having them two years.”
Another surprise development emerged in the Dubuque tanks during the past two years.
“We got two little (coral) babies that we didn’t even know that we had until they grew up,” Foster said.
While Dubuque and 18 other facilities provide safe housing for corals, Firchau said scientists continue to work to learn about the disease and what steps could be taken next.
“We’re basically social distancing corals that are incredibly important to the reef, so we can figure out what the disease is, so we can possibly figure out how to treat (diseased) corals and prevent corals down the line from getting it,” Firchau said. “Eventually, what we hope is to propagate the corals so we can maintain the genetic diversity and maybe (breed corals with others) that have survived the disease.”