José Brito Raymundo’s graduation from Hempstead High School on Saturday was the culmination of a journey of more than 2,000 miles.
The 21-year-old Dubuque resident was born and raised in Guatemala before leaving behind his parents, brother and sister to travel to the United States alone at age 16.
Once he arrived, he navigated cultural differences, learned English — his third language — and worked hard to earn his high school diploma in four years.
“I feel very excited and very glad that I am graduating here in this community at Hempstead,” said José, speaking Spanish. “I’m very proud.”
He described his trip from Guatemala as difficult and emotional, but he viewed the move as a necessary step to obtain a good job and achieve his goals.
After his arrival in the U.S., José settled in Dubuque with his aunt, uncle and cousins and enrolled at Hempstead. At the time, he spoke Ixil, a Mayan language, with Spanish as his second language. He knew no English.
“(High school) was an experience that surprised me — learning new things, meeting new people and learning a lot from them,” José said. “It was a little difficult at first, but with time, I made friends and talked with them.”
Interactions with his classmates, combined with videos and books, helped him gain more confidence in English.
Gym class was one of his favorite parts of the day, and he is particularly fond of soccer and basketball, two sports that always take his mind off his worries.
He remains in contact with his family in Guatemala.
“They’re proud of me,” he said. “They can’t believe that I’m graduating here.”
Hempstead school counselor Natalie Nemmers, who worked closely with José during his high school career, described him as a dedicated and positive student.
“He is so proud of Hempstead, so proud that he’s learning English, and he always wants to learn more and is craving more,” she said. “To see someone with that excitement in them, that passion for learning more, has been pretty powerful.”
After graduation, José will continue working in his current job at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing in Dubuque. He also hopes to eventually take some classes at Northeast Iowa Community College and said he would like to work with computers or electricity.
He also plans to return to Hempstead and speak with students who are learning English, providing encouragement and telling them that they, too, can make it to graduation.
“Students who don’t speak English should go to class and keep a positive outlook that they can achieve their dreams,” he said. “Of course, you also have to work hard and go to class, and sometimes, it’s hard, but it will be worth it. If you keep studying in high school, you can reach your dreams.”
