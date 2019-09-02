GALENA, Ill. — Authorities say firearms and other items were taken during a burglary of a Galena funeral home.

Furlong Funeral Chapel was broken into early Sunday, according to a social media post by Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers.

The post states that additional items taken included a coin collection, computers, music CDs and a TV with a DVD player.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigator Anthony Yett with the Galena Police Department at 815-777-2131.

