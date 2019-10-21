ELKADER, Iowa — Frederique Boudouani sat close to the front, intently listening as a succession of speakers laid out their basic plans to improve the country.
“It’s a wonderful experience to have the first-person contact with the candidates and hear their takes on the issues,” said Boudouani, of Elkader. “It’s a privilege to live in Iowa and have this opportunity.”
Boudouani was among the approximately 250 people who gathered Sunday in a reception hall in Elkader to listen to a series of brief speeches by five Democratic candidates for U.S. president and five Democrats running to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Joni Ernst, of Iowa.
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., spoke on behalf of the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Mike Tapscott, a candidate for Iowa Senate District 28 (which covers Clayton and three other counties), introduced himself to the gathering, as did Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa.
Additionally, Delaware County Democratic chairwoman Robin Stone, who has lost her voice due to an aggressive form of thyroid cancer, appeared in a series of videos about health care and had prepared remarks read to the assembled participants.
The event lasted slightly more than four hours.
“The idea here is that we’re bringing together those who wouldn’t ordinarily have an opportunity to come together,” said Catherine Crist, chairwoman of the First District Democratic Central Committee. “The premise was to bring these presidential candidates to rural, northeast Iowa.”
Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, set the day’s tone from the start by urging local Democrats to participate in the caucus process. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3.
“Two years ago, people were writing this party off, but we did the hard work, we did the door knocking and we got a new Congresswoman out of the deal,” Price said, referring to U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, from Dubuque. “But our work is not done — the next four months could determine what the next four years look like for this nation.”
Finkenauer followed Price, telling the assembled Democrats that “it has been an interesting time in Washington D.C.”
“We have been doing our job by keeping the president accountable, and we’ve been getting things done because we have to do both,” Finkenauer said.
The preliminaries concluded and the presidential and Senate candidates began their brief remarks introducing themselves to local voters.
Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado:
“If you only remember one thing I said today, remember this: If we run the national race like Abby Finkenauer ran her race here, we will beat Donald Trump and we will win back the U.S. Senate. We will lose if we become the party of the coastal elites. We need a nominee who will take on the challenges Americans face.”
Senate candidate Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral from northwest Iowa:
“In the Navy, I was known as the guy who made tough decisions. I’m in this race to defeat the Trump-era Republicans. They are the tools of special interest.”
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, an author and activist:
“(The race) is not about whether we should go left or go right, it’s about whether we go fresh or go stale. Today, the emotional tenor (of the nation) isn’t rage. People are exhausted. People want to feel comforted and inspired and it’s time to end an aberrational chapter in this country.”
Presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii:
“What could be more patriotic than fighting for the well-being of our fellow Americans and taking the government out of the hands of the very few and the very rich? We’ve seen what happens when we have a government of and for the rich and powerful.”
Presidential candidate Tom
Steyer, businessman, activist:
“I believe the government in Washington is completely broken. That’s what this election is about — taking back the government for the people.”
U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman:
“Unions built the middle class and unions are under attack in this state and in this country. I want to rebuild the middle class.”
U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham, an attorney from Indianola:
“The biggest reason we got into this mess is the huge influence of big money in politics, and until we fix that, we can’t fix anything else.”
U.S. Senate candidate Cal Woods, a businessman from West Des Moines:
“This election is a defining moment when we remind ourselves what kind of people we are. We’re the kind of country that believes in democracy and human rights.
U.S. Senate candidate Eddie Mauro, businessman, Des Moines:
“We deserve better and we can do better. In Iowa, we believe in hard work and we believe in fair play.”
Presidential candidate John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland:
“In these times, which seem so dark, what we really need is leadership. There’s a right answer to all of the issues but we have to work together.”