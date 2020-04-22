Laid-off workers worried about paying rent and low-income students needing access to wireless internet for online learning in Dubuque could receive some assistance thanks to new federal funding.
Members of a City of Dubuque commission Tuesday signed off on a request to utilize nearly $650,000 in federal funding to support the community’s planning, response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Development Advisory Commission members voted unanimously to recommend funds received by the city under the $2 trillion federal stimulus bill be used, in part, to help workers laid off due to the pandemic pay rent and utilities. Money also would be used to provide high-speed internet access to low- income households with students to support online learning.
“We’re looking at free or almost- free Wi-Fi access to serve students along the Bee Branch, Comiskey Park and other low- to moderate-income areas where (school officials) are seeing the greatest need for access,” city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said.
Steger said the city has partnered with ImOn Communications to build out wireless access in the greater downtown and below the bluffs.
The company has recently added a location for free Wi-Fi access downtown, according to a press release.
Steger, though, noted it will take millions of dollars to provide full broadband internet access needed within impoverished areas of Dubuque.
City leaders in March signed off on reallocating $330,000 in federal funds to be set aside to be put toward an emergency shelter to quarantine at-risk populations in Dubuque, if needed, and to provide temporary drive-thru diagnostic testing.
With the new federal funding, that money has been allocated back to rehab rental units, housing inspections, road work and ash tree removal in the city’s low-income neighborhoods.
“These programs will be greatly affected by reduced revenue, but affect low- and moderate-income persons more often if funding is not provided,” Steger said.
With the new funding received, the commission recommends the city provide:
- $180,000 for a temporary shelter, if needed, to quarantine homeless people or families doubled up in a home.
- $100,000 to install community Wi-Fi to support online learning
- opportunities in low- and moderate-income areas.
- $20,000 for up to three months of assistance per family to pay rent and utilities. The funding would supplement aid from a $300,000 grant received by Operation: New View Community Action Agency.
- $72,000 in grants to nonprofits providing assistance to families affected by the pandemic, including the potential for additional funding to provide no-cost, grab-and-go sack lunches for children.
- $104,146 to support staffing and operations of city recreation programs that could potentially open later this summer, such as city pools, city golf course and youth recreation programs, but have or will see losses in revenue due to closures or lowered attendance and usage.
- $41,695 as funding of last resort for a drive-thru COVID-19 diagnostic testing facility.
- $129,460 for administration of the funds and activities.
City Council members are expected to set a public hearing Thursday for May 4 to consider approval of the recommendation.