Voters in five northeast Iowa counties voted overwhelmingly to retain four local judges.
District 1A Judge Alan Heavens was retained by 81% of the votes cast in Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Winneshiek counties on Tuesday.
Voters in those counties also voted to retain District 1A Associate Judges Stephanie C. Rattenborg, with 79% of votes cast, and Mark Hostager, 80%, and District 1A Juvenile Judge Thomas J. Straka, 84%.
Iowa voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1962 that replaced the elections of judges with merit selection and retention elections.
The move was an effort to curb the influence of political parties and special interest groups, according to the Iowa Judicial Branch.