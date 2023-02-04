Two Dubuque school systems have been selected to receive awards of $40,000 each through a statewide program for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools are among 37 Iowa school districts receiving the 2023 STEM BEST + HD (High Demand) Program award through the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, an online announcement states.

(1) comment

guest965

How ‘generous’ of the Governor.

