PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A popular historical celebration in Prairie du Chien will return in 2020, one year after the event had to be canceled due to flooding.
Prairie Villa Rendezvous will be held June 18 to 21 on St. Feriole Island in Prairie du Chien, according to organizers. If the river is high and the island is again underwater, organizers have an “alternative location,” according to a Facebook post.
The event takes guests back to the 19th century. Thousands of visitors come to the rendezvous each year, often camping for the multi-day event.