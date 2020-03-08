Democratic lawmakers representing the City of Dubuque fielded questions on Saturday about the state’s pandemic preparedness and proposed sales and income tax reform legislation they said could hurt low-income Iowans.
Iowa Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart were joined by Sen. Pam Jochum at a legislative crackerbarrel Saturday morning at Diamond Jo Casino. More than 100 people were present to listen to and engage with the legislators.
Reps. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, as well as Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, were invited to attend, but were unable to make it for various reasons.
James, Isenhart and Jochum opened the 90-minute event with statements recapping recent weeks at the statehouse in Des Moines. The session is in its waning weeks, as lawmakers narrow their focus onto a handful of still-alive bills.
All three lamented having to work under the limitations of being the minority party. Republicans have control of both legislative chambers, as well as the governor’s office.
“It’s like groundhog year,” Isenhart said. “I wake up every morning and it’s the same reality. No matter what I do, I can’t change the outcome.”
He discussed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed Invest in Iowa Act, which, if passed, would increase the state sales tax by one percentage point. Those revenues would help fund conservation and mental health initiatives.
However, that increase would be offset by decreases to income taxes. Isenhart said that, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, it’s very clear who benefits in that scenario.
“Half the money from the income tax cuts will go to the 10% of the people with the highest incomes,” Isenhart said, adding that minimum-wage earners “would see an average tax cut of $3 per year.”
Jochum also called a sales tax increase a “regressive tax that really hurts the poorest among us.” She also worried that language of the bill could leave funding of certain programs contingent on ongoing allocations from state lawmakers.
“There is no guarantee that every year the legislature is going to appropriate the money to mental health services. None,” Jochum said. “They’re going to compete with every other group at the capitol that wants a piece of the pie.”
Jochum also touted her efforts to increase protections for companion animals. A bill that would establish criminal punishments for abuse and neglect — including mandatory sentencing guidelines and counseling requirements — passed through the House with flying colors, but still is waiting for action in the Senate.
“Iowa will finally not be in the dead last place in protecting our pets in this country,” Jochum said. “We have a black eye because of it, believe it or not.”
James provided an update on efforts to increase protections for residents of mobile home parks. She has worked closely with a group of aggrieved homeowners in Table Mound Mobile Home Parks who said the park’s new owners have gouged them with lot rent increases and unfair evictions.
She praised the residents for organizing and being vocal in their efforts to fight back.
“They have made their way up to Des Moines multiple times for public hearings, to lobby, to speak to legislators face-to-face,” James said. “They have done so in ways that are both powerful and profoundly moving.”
A bipartisan bill that would have created some protections for mobile home residents was unexpectedly pulled by Republican leaders following subcommittee hearings. But that doesn’t mean the fight is over, according to James.
“Because of the persistence of the people in this room and other members across the state, there is another vehicle being worked on about how do we protect our residents from these out-of-state predatory companies?” she said. “This highlights how vitally important it is to have your voice bouncing around the halls of the capitol.”
One attendee asked about Iowa’s preparedness for the arrival of the new coronavirus, a virulent pathogen that has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide.
Isenhart encouraged people to rely on trustworthy sources, like the Iowa Department of Public Health website, to get accurate information about the virus and how to protect themselves.
“This is the kind of situation where the whole world is at risk and we have to rely on social media for our information?” Isenhart asked. “As Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘You can’t trust everything you read on the the internet.’”