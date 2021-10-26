The tri-state area finds itself in a familiar position: A recently released report lists four of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area among the 50 U.S. counties with the highest incidence of heavy drinking.
Forty-one of the 50 “drunkest” American counties are located in Wisconsin, including Iowa County (No. 11) and Grant County (No. 16), according to a study by the 24-7 Wall Street website. Dubuque County (No. 14) and Delaware County (No. 46) in Iowa also made the Top 50.
Data for the study came from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, an initiative by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Wisconsin communities figured prominently in the list, landing in the top 11 spots. Outagamie County topped the list.
“We are all aware of the culture in Wisconsin of drinking,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, director of Iowa County Health Department.
Locally in Wisconsin, Crawford and Lafayette counties did not make the list.
The study indicates that 28.4% of adults in Iowa County experienced bouts of “excessive drinking,” which includes “binge drinking” and “heavy drinking” in the past 30 days. County Health Rankings defines “binge drinking” as consuming more than four drinks in a single occasion for women and more than five drinks for men, while “heavy drinking” is defined as consuming more than one drink per day on average for women and more than two drinks per day for men.
“Substance overuse, misuse and abuse have been concerns identified for some time in this county,” Siegenthaler said.
The national average is 19%, according to the study, which used data compiled from 2018. The U.S. county with the least amount of excessive drinking is Utah County, Utah, at 6.5% of adults.
Siegenthaler said a range of contributing factors could lead to excessive drinking, including stress, anxiety, undiagnosed mental illness, severe depression, loneliness and trauma.
“Additionally, things like boredom and curiosity can contribute as well, especially with teens,” she said.
Siegenthaler said a 2014 report on drinking in Wisconsin noted four notable contributing factors: the relatively easy availability and affordability of alcohol, the amount of alcohol-related advertising and the social acceptability of drinking.
Iowa County created a coalition to address alcohol and substance abuse issues. Partners in the Iowa County Substance Misuse Prevention Coalition include school guidance counselors, a county board supervisor, hospital staff, a pharmacist, law enforcement members, representatives of local social services and others.
Unfortunately, the past couple of years have seen the coalition’s work halted.
“Since COVID, this coalition has not been meeting, so work has been suspended,” Siegenthaler said. “Of course, getting back to the work of this group is important.”
Dubuque County is not far behind Iowa County on the list of counties experiencing excessive drinking. Dubuque County had 28.1% of adults experiencing binge or heavy drinking.
That adult rate actually marked an improvement for the county.
“The rate was 31% in 2014 and 2015,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the City of Dubuque.
She said a variety of factors contribute to area counties topping the list of excessive drinking, including family culture, the area’s colleges and universities and fewer recreational options in rural areas.
“Substance abuse has been in the community health needs assessment and health improvement plan for several cycles,” Corrigan said.
The data suggests 27.8% of Grant County residents drink excessively.
“Since 2016, we have been between 25% and 28%, with the low point being 2015 data, reported in 2017,” said County Health Director Jeff Kindrai. “It is likely that culture and age have something to do with it. The university and technical college may have influence as well, given our relatively small population.”
Kindrai said access to alcohol also could play a role in excessive drinking in the county.
“We have a slightly higher alcohol-outlet density level than the state average,” he said.
The Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking program indicates that Grant County has 1.87 licensed alcohol outlets per 500 people, as of 2018. Wisconsin’s state average is 1.47.